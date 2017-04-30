Amid Ohio online school’s funding fight, other cases stall

CLEVELAND (AP) — A legal fight with Ohio’s largest online charter school over $60 million has stalled efforts to recover millions more from eight other virtual schools and delayed potential changes to how they’re evaluated.

Ohio’s auditor has urged lawmakers to come up with a better way of measuring how those schools perform and whether they’re appropriately funded. But The Plain Dealer (http://bit.ly/2ppoaWY ) reports that any such changes aren’t likely to be in place by next school year.

The chairman of the House Education Committee says it’s a slow, complicated discussion, but one big factor is the case involving the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. He says people are waiting to see how it ends.

The state contends ECOT and other schools owe repayments because they couldn’t prove all their students were logging on.

