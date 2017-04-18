Amstel Gold winner Gilbert released from hospital

VOLKENBURG, Netherlands (AP) — Philippe Gilbert was released from the hospital after undergoing treatment for a kidney tear that was found after the former world champion won the Amstel Gold Race for the fourth time on Sunday.

Gilbert’s Quick-Step Floors team said in a statement Tuesday that Gilbert was headed home with his family, where he will begin recuperating. He won’t be allowed to resume training for at least two weeks, which means he will not be at the start of the 100th Giro d’Italia on May 5.

The 34-year-old Gilbert had been experiencing a career renaissance, winning Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde and Ronde van Vlaanderen. He crashed during the Amstel Gold, hurting his kidney in the process, but managed to remount and win a two-man sprint to the line.