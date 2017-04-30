Angels’ Ramirez gets 1st win as starter, topping Rangers 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — JC Ramirez got his first win as a starter on his fourth try after 111 career relief appearances, and Jefry Marte homered and hit a tiebreaking, two-run single to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Sunday.

Ramirez (3-2) matched his career high from two starts earlier with nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander has been filling in for Garrett Richards, who hasn’t pitched since leaving his first start with a right biceps strain.

Marte’s two-out single in the fifth came after the Rangers gave Mike Trout a no-pitch intentional walk to load the bases and Texas starter Martin Perez (1-4) retired Albert Pujols on a popup. Marte had a solo homer in the ninth.

The 28-year-old Ramirez had been a reliever for Philadelphia, Arizona, Seattle and Cincinnati in a span of four seasons when he joined the Angels on a waiver claim last June. Two of his six career wins in relief came this season.

