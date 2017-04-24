AP source: Northwestern extending Fitzgerald, Collins

Two people with direct knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press that Northwestern and football coach Pat Fitzgerald have agreed to a new contract that runs through 2026.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the school had a news conference planned for Tuesday with Fitzgerald, athletic director Jim Phillips and basketball coach Chris Collins at the Under Armour Brand House in Chicago. One of the people who spoke to the AP says Collins will also receive a contract extension.

ESPN was first to report Fitzgerald’s deal.

The 42-year-old Fitzgerald has been head coach at his alma mater since 2006. He is 77-62 with the Wildcats.

Collins led Northwestern to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history last season.

