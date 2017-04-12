APNewsBreak: NHL adding iPads on benches for playoffs

NHL coaches will have more technology on the bench than ever before as the Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

The Associated Press has learned that three iPad Pros will be available for coaches on every bench and officials will also have them to review coach’s challenges. All 16 playoff arenas have been outfitted with the iPads and also Macs for video coaches as part of a collaboration with Apple.

This season, coaches have been able to use video monitors on the bench to help them decide when to challenge offside and goaltender interference situations. With the iPads, which were tested late in the regular season, they’ll have real-time video capabilities to show players their own shifts minutes after they happen as they discuss adjustments.

The playoffs open Wednesday night with five games, with the other three series beginning Thursday.

