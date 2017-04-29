Area athletes shine in North-South football game

MASSILLON, Ohio – The Ohio North-South All-Star football game is the oldest high school all-star game in the country and several area players shined Saturday in the annual game.

The first game featured players from high schools in Divisions IV-VII. After about an hour rain delay players took to the field. Local athletes who participated on the South team included Newark Catholic’s Mason Peddicord and Kyle Gibson, Rosecrans’ Travis Johnston, Dallas Griffiths of Coshocton, and Harrison Ogle from Cambridge. The North team came out on top 45-42.

Game two followed and featured athletes from high school that are Divisions I, II, and III. The South team’s starting quarterback was Newark’s Kaleb Jarrett and their kicker was Newark’s Jed Quackenbush. Zanesville’s RJ Harris played the line. The South team hung on to win that game 38-34.

The Ohio All-Star game has been played continuously since 1946.