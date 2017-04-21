Area athletes shine at North-South All Star Game

WESTERVILLE, Ohio – Three area basketball players took to the floor at the Rike Center at Otterbein University for the 59th Annual Ohio North-South All-Star Game.

Newark’s BJ Duling and Meadowbrook’s Parker Black represented the South team in the Division I and II game. In the DIII and DIV game, Bishop Rosecrans’ Aaron Gehlken played for the South team.

Duling and Black both came off the bench to help in the South’s win over the North 133-116. Duling led all scorers with 29 points. The former Colt, Parker Black, had 6 points. Also playing for the South team was Westerville South’s Kaleb Wesson, who won Mr. Basketball this year and will be playing for the Buckeyes next year. He chipped in 14 points.

The second game in Westerville pitted DIII and DIV All-Stars against one another. Aaron Gehlken knocked down two three-pointers for the South team and scored eight points in the South’s 114-112 defeat.