Arizona’s Trier to return to Tucson for junior season

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona guard Allonzo Trier is returning for his junior season, bolstering what was already going to be a strong team.

Trier’s decision was first reported by ESPN on Thursday.

Trier considered leaving early for the NBA after his freshman season and was suspended the first 19 games in 2016-17 for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Trier ended up being the team’s leading scorer at 17.2 points per game and was the MVP of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Trier’s return gives Arizona one of the nation’s top lineups next season, with a mix of players from the Wildcats’ Sweet 16 run and another strong recruiting class by coach Sean Miller.

Finnish forward Lauri Markkanen and guard Kobi Simmons both declared for the NBA draft after their freshman seasons.