ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local non-profit is providing a summer camp with the help of another local not-for-profit.

The Zanesville Civic League Community Center is holding their annual summer camp starting the second week of June through the first week of August. Executive Director Lisa Rooks said this year Ohio Educational Credit Union has decided to help raise funds and promote the Arts Summer Camp.

“They are providing us this year, which I’m excited, with t-shirts for all of our camp kids and the staff,” Rooks said. “So I’m just excited that they’re willing to give back to the neighborhood and to our children.”

“Yes so we’re able to implement education and fun in the community,” said Gym Facilitator Paris Hayes.

Hayes said they give the kids participating in the camp new activities every day and attention to enjoy their time.

“They’re excited when they come in, Hayes said. “We tend to build that relationship we want with these children and these children seek the attention that they may not have out side of this Community Center and they get it here. So when they come her they’re excited to see us and excited to see what’s going on for the day.”

Assistant Director Adonis Brooks agrees and says seeing the growth of each student makes them proud.

“Us attending to the Martin Luther King Breakfast and seeing these guys get scholarships, you know it’s rewarding because you know you had a part of that,” Brooks said. “You touched them in some type of way to where you put them on the right track to guidance and just wanting to better yourself. That’s the reward we all get out of this right here from summer camp to after school program, to whatever we try to implement down here at the Zanesville Civic League.”

For more information on this years art summer camp and how you can donate items. Check out the civic leagues website, zclcc.org.