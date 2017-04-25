Astros place OF Jake Marisnick on 7-day concussion DL

CLEVELAND (AP) — Houston outfielder Jake Marisnick has been placed on the seven-day concussion list after running into a wall.

Marisnick was chasing a fly ball in the first inning at Tampa Bay on Sunday when he hit a fence and fell to the ground. He was removed in the third inning.

Marisnick is batting .286 with two homers and two RBIs in 17 games. Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Fresno before Tuesday’s game at Cleveland.

George Springer missed his second straight game due to a strained left hamstring.

Josh Reddick started in center against the Indians. Carlos Beltran, who turned 40 on Monday, played left field and Nori Aoki started in right.