Authorities arrest 4 men, seize drugs worth about $2M

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested four men suspected of drug trafficking and seized drugs worth a street value of about $2 million.

State Attorney General Mike DeWine and Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer announced the arrests and drug seizures Thursday in Dayton. Their statement says the suspects are believed to be associated with a cartel in Mexico.

Most of the drugs seized by the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force were heroin and fentanyl, in addition to some marijuana and about $120,000 in cash.

Authorities say three suspects are from the Dayton area and the fourth is from Phoenix, Arizona. All four are charged with possession and trafficking of drugs and money laundering.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.