Authorities: Ohio house fire that killed 3 ruled accidental

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fire investigators say a house fire in Ohio that killed a 16-year-old girl, her mother and her grandmother last month has been ruled accidental.

The Columbus Division of Fire said Wednesday that investigators weren’t able to determine what caused the March 24 blaze, but found no signs of it being intentionally set.

Authorities say Abigail Dickerson, her mother, Jennifer Dickerson, and her grandmother, Connie Moore, all died at hospitals from burn injuries and smoke inhalation. The homeowner, Ted Dickerson, escaped but was burned trying to alert his daughter, wife and mother-in-law about the fire.

Investigators say the fire began on the back porch, but they weren’t able to pinpoint what started it due to heavy damage to several potential ignition sources.

Firefighters said there were no smoke alarms.