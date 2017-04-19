Authorities respond to two Vehicle Accident at 9th and Main

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Police Department, Zanesville Fire Department, and Community Ambulance responded to a two vehicle accident shortly before 6 pm tonight at the intersection of 9th and Main.

Zanesville Police Department reported that the silver SUV was heading south on 9th street when it struck a green SUV heading north on 9th attempting to turn left to go west on Main Street. The green SUV was cited for failing to yield the right of way to the silver SUV that was traveling southbound. No one was transported and no injures were observed. The accident remains under investigation.