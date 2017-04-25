Autism Awareness walk includes local law enforcement

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- April is National Autism Awareness Month and one local organization helped spread the word.

Hope To The Rescue, held their 3rd Annual Autism Awareness Walk over the weekend to bring attention to autism spectrum disorder in the community.

“We like to raise awareness so that people in the community may see an individual in the grocery store, or at your local movie theater, and you may not understand why this individual is acting a certain way but the more awareness you get the more understanding that you have for that individual and the more compassion or a friendly look you can give their family member instead of making them feel like they’re an outcast,” said Cheryl Coles, Director of Hope To The Rescue.

Local law enforcement participated in the walk to show their support, something Coles said meant the world to the autism community.

“The Zanesville Police Department came and walked with us and the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Department. We were very excited and very honored to have them with us this year. It just showed the families that they do care about what their families are going through,” said Coles.

For more information on autism spectrum disorder or to volunteer, contact Hope To The Rescue at (740) 252-9518.