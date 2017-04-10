Barry Krauss guest speaker at Monarch’s Smoker

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The list of those who have been the guest speaker at the Monarch’s Smoker could be a hall of fame its self.

Guest speakers at the Amrou Grotto include Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, Bobby Knight, and Earle Bruce. This year the guest speaker was Barry Krauss. Krauss won a national title as a linebacker at Alabama playing under Paul “Bear” Bryant. He also played 11 years in the NFL and went on to a long career as a broadcaster.

Krauss spoke to a large crowd about his time in the NFL, leadership, and playing under Coach Bryant.