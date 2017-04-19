ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Three elementary schools will be going to Battle of the Books, to concur the quiz bowl competition.

On , 2017 from 6:30 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. John McIntire Elementary, National Road Elementary, and Zane Grey Intermediate Schools will have ten of their students represent and compete in the quiz bowl. School Age Literacy Specialist for John McIntire Library, Cory Roush said this is their second year and the students will answer questions based off of five books they’ve previously read.

“We were really surprised last year,” Roush said. “It was a little bit like a sporting event, which is a great thing because in academics you don’t get that very often. That level of energy and excitement over something like reading.”

The students read Absolutely Almost by Lisa Graff, A Monster Calls by Patrick Ness, A Snicker of Magic by Natalie Lloyd, Saving Wonder by E. Mary Knight, and Under the Egg by Laura Marx Fitzgerald throughout this school year and will answer fifth grade level questions that were written by Ohio University – Zanesville student teachers.

“Then the winning team at the end of the night will get kind of shopping spree at Walls of Books, book store here in Zanesville,” Roush said. “So they get to go and they get to pick up books for themselves, but then also pick up books for their school library.”

According to Roush Battle of the Books will be an annual event and they hope to see more schools join in.

“Now we have the three elementary schools from Zanesville City who are participating, but we’d really love to be able to open it up to the entire county,” Roush said. “Then kind of almost in the vain of the local spelling bee where each school sends their best representatives. So that’s kind of the hope.”

Battle of the Books will be held at John McIntire Library in their large auditorium. This competition is open to the public. For more information follow the link provided.

http://muskingumlibrary.org/events/battle-of-the-books-2/