Bayern complains to UEFA about Spanish police

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has lodged a complaint with UEFA against Spanish police over the halftime incidents in its Champions League quarterfinal at Real Madrid.

Bayern says, “On Tuesday yesterday there were violent attacks by Spanish police against Bayern Munich fans. FC Bayern finds the Spanish police’s actions as misplaced and excessive.”

The club says it has informed UEFA and that it will also ask Spanish police for a statement of events.

Bayern lost the match 4-2 as the Spanish club progressed to the semifinals 6-3 on aggregate.