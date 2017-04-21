Beltran homers, Astros come back to beat Rays 6-3

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Beltran, playing three days before his 40th birthday, led off the second inning with his 423rd home run, and the Houston Astros rallied past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Friday night.

Beltran homered off Alex Cobb (1-2) and also singled in the fourth as the Astros won for the ninth time in 11 games. With 1,040 extra-base hits, Beltran is one behind Pete Rose for third among switch-hitters behind Eddie Murray (1,099) and Chipper Jones (1,055).

Corey Dickerson, Logan Morrison and Evan Longoria hit solo homers in the first three innings off Mike Fiers as the Rays took a 3-1 lead.

Houston tied the score in the fourth on RBI singles by Brian McCann and Yuli Gurriel, who had three hits each, and George Springer hit into a run-scoring forceout in the seventh for a 4-3 lead.