Benintendi leads Red Sox over Rays 4-3 on Patriots’ Day

BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a go-ahead, two-run single as Boston scored three unearned runs following a dropped throw by second baseman Brad Miller, and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Monday in the annual Patriots’ Day game.

Benintendi had three singles in the 11:05 a.m. start, which coincides with the Boston Marathon, and the Red Sox won their third straight after losing the opener of the four-game series.

Knuckleballer Steven Wright (1-1) allowed three runs — one earned — and nine hits in six innings. He gave up four homers over 1 1/3 innings in his previous start.