Best touchdown from the Spring Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Johnny Dixon, JT Barrett, and Joe Burrow all accounted for touchdowns in this year’s 2017 spring game but those all paled in comparison to the game’s final touchdown.

17-year-old Jacob Jarvis came into the game with six second to play and took the handoff from JT Barrett. He then went 20 yards for the final touchdown of the game. Jarvis, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, has been with the team since the 2014 season.

After the game Coach Meyer said the idea for Jarvis to come on the field came from seniors Tyquan Lewis and Jalyn Holmes.