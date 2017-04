ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Blue Devils defeated Rosecrans 11-1 in six innings Friday night at Jay Payton Field.

The Blue Devils move to 11-2 on the regular season and a 7-1 record in ECOL play.

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

ROSECRANS 1

ZANESVILLE 11

COSHOCTON 5

NEW PHILADELPHIA 3

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

CHICAGO 6

CINCINNATI 5

CLEVELAND 3

CHICAGO 0