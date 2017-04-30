Blue Jays activate RHP Sanchez off 10-day DL

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez has been activated off the 10-day disabled list and will start Sunday game’s against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sanchez (0-1, 4.38 ERA) has not pitched since April 14 because of a blister on his middle finger. While on the DL, he underwent a procedure to remove part of his fingernail.

Toronto optioned left-hander Matt Dermody to Triple-A Buffalo following Saturday’s 4-1 win to open a roster spot for Sanchez, who has made two starts this season. He allowed one run in seven innings at Tampa Bay on April 8. Bothered by the blister, Sanchez gave up five runs, including three home runs, over 5 1/3 innings in an April 14 start against Baltimore.

The 2016 AL ERA leader, Sanchez was an All Star for the first time last season.