Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Seminar

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A renowned Brazilian Black Belt Professor from New York City is coming to Zanesville to teach Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Mixed Martial Arts, and self-defense.

Dr. Karl Saunders is an Orthopaedic Surgeon for Orthopaedic Associates and he’s also Martial Arts Instructor for Saunix Jiu-Jitsu. Saunders has invited Magno Gama to teach this Seminar on , 2017 from 9:00 A.M. until 11:30 A.M.

“[Magno Gama] is a great instructor of everyone from kids to older adults,” Saunders said. “Magno’s been here in Zanesville at least four times maybe a bit more and he along with some of his colleagues will put on a seminar for us in Martial Arts. Which involves Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, some Mixed Martial Arts, and self-defense.”

This seminar is open to those who have Gi training and no Gi training, no experience is necessary for this basic Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Mixed Martial Arts and self-defense seminar.

“The good thing is, it’s good to know all of them,” Saunders said. “It’s good to know at least some basics of all of them and this is a really good way to get a basic introduction to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Unfortunately most confrontations end up on the ground. So you need to have some ground experience if nothing else know how to properly get away and protect yourself or help protect those around you.”

Saunders encourages those who don’t have a history in martial arts to come to the Magno Gama Ohio Seminar. People can participate as much as they want and not feel intimidated.

“This is a sport, I think people of all ages and all skill sets can enjoy,” Saunders said. “One of the things about jiu-jitsu and one of the reasons it was formed in Brazil after the Japanese background was to equalize the playing field between someone who might be weaker and someone who might be much stronger, it involves principles of leverage, technique, and the laws of physics. That puts someone in a much better position to defend themselves.”

The Seminar will take place at Orthopaedic Associates on Bell Street in Zanesville with registration starting at 8:30 A.M. If anyone is interested and can’t attend and wants to take a lesson or wants to know more may email Dr. Saunders, brad@saunix.net.