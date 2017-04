Browns and Bengals schedule released

The NFL has released the regular season schedule for all 32 teams. Here is the schedule for both the Browns and Bengals.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Sept. 10 vs. Pittsburgh 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Baltimore 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Indianapolis 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Cincinnati 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs. NY Jets 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Houston 1 p.m.

Oct 22. vs. Tennessee 1 p.m.

Oct 29 vs. Minnesota 9:30 a.m. (London)

BYE

Nov. 12 at Detroit 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 vs. Jacksonville 1 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Cincinnati 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 at LA Chargers 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 10 vs. Green Bay 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 vs. Baltimore 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Chicago 1 p.m.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Sept. 10 vs. Baltimore 1 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Houston 8:25 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Green Bay 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Cleveland 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs. Bills 1 p.m.

BYE

Oct. 22 at Pittsburgh 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 vs. Indianapolis 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Jacksonville 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Tennessee 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Denver 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 26 vs. Cleveland 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 vs. Chicago 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Minnesota 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 vs. Detroit 1 p.m.