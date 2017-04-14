Buckeye Lake Drug Bust

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said several subjects were detained during the execution of a search warrant.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed the search warrant at a home in the 11000 block of Hebron Road, in Buckeye Lake, shortly after 4pm on Thursday.

The search warrant was obtained by agents from the task force relative to drug activity taking place at the residence.

The Sheriff’s Office said the subjects are being interviewed by investigators and no other information is being released at this time.