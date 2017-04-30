Buffalo Bills fire general manager Whaley 1 day after draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have fired general manager Doug Whaley one day after the end of the NFL draft, a move that further solidifies rookie head coach Sean McDermott’s control over the team.

Team owner Terry Pegula said Sunday he reached the decision after a lengthy review of the team. Whaley’s dismissal completes what has become yet another front-office house-cleaning which began when coach Rex Ryan was fired in the final week of last season.

Whaley’s future was also uncertain at the time, though he received the full backing of team owner Terry Pegula.

The owner’s change of heart coincides with the authority McDermott has amassed in the three months since being hired.

