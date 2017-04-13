Cain ends drought in Giants’ 6-2 win over Diamondbacks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Cain allowed one run over five-plus innings for his first win since last August, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Denard Span had two hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth off Diamondbacks starter Shelby Miller (1-1). Jarrett Parker added a two-run triple to help San Francisco win a series for the first time this season.

Cain (1-0) overcame a shaky start after giving up a run in the first inning and retired 10 of 11 during one stretch. The former Giants ace struck out six and walked three before leaving after giving up a leadoff double and a walk to open the sixth.

Cory Gearin replaced Cain and struck out three straight batters to end the inning.

Cain also helped himself at the plate when he doubled and scored on Span’s single in the fifth.