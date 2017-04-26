Calhoun single in 11th leads Angels past A’s, 2-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kole Calhoun ripped a two-out single in the 11th inning to score Danny Espinosa and send the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

Jesse Hahn pitched eight innings for Oakland and JC Ramirez went seven for Los Angeles as the game remained scoreless until Josh Phegley and Mike Trout hit solo homers in the 10th.

Phegley crushed the first pitch he saw from Jose Alvarez for his first career pinch-homer. Trout then led off with a shot just inside the right field foul pole off closer Santiago Casilla. It was the first extra-inning homer of Trout’s career.

Manager Mike Scioscia got his 1,500th career victory.

Ryan Madson (0-2) took the loss, and Brooks Pounders (1-0) pitched a perfect 11th for the win.