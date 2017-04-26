Canucks name Green new coach, spent last 4 seasons in AHL

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have named Travis Green their new coach.

The team announced Green’s hiring in a statement. He is scheduled to be introduced at a news conference later Wednesday at Rogers Arena.

Green spent the last four seasons coaching the Canucks’ top farm team, the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

Before that, he coached the Portland Winterhawks to a 2012-13 Western Hockey League title and an appearance in the 2013 Memorial Cup final.

He replaces Willie Desjardins, who spent the last three seasons in Vancouver.

Desjardins was fired this month less than 24 hours after the Canucks finished the season 29th in the overall standings.