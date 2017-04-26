Carr Center Cake Auction announces People Choice Awards

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Carr Center Cake Auction awarded the People Choice Awards this evening.

Locals gathered today at Colony Square mall to cast their vote on their favorite cakes. One local, Marie Kurtz, explains she enjoys coming out before the auction with her husband to decide what cake they’re going to bid on.

“We are looking to see what we are going to bid on for the next two days. We have done this every year at least probably for the last five or so. We have two grandsons who have received services from the Carr Center and its absolutely wonderful organization.”

Another local, Ginger Hamilton, also enjoys supporting a great cause and lists some of the cakes that stood out to her.

“There’s a lot of really neat cakes there’s a snake this year like a boa constrictor that’s pretty cool but kinda scary looking. There’s a cheeseburger cake and I tend to enjoy the beach looking cakes.”

The snake cake by Boyer Insurance took first place for Thursday and the Smurf Village by Jullie’s ARTery placed first for Friday.