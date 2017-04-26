Carr Center Cake Check in

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This is the sweetest time of year, especially down at the Colony Square Mall.

The Carr Center’s 31 Annual cake auction is officially starting at 8:15 A.M. Executive Director of the Carr Center, Kim Hosler said everyone involved was busy with cake check in.

“I guess we had a line out the door where people were waiting to get in to get their cakes in early,” Hosler said. “We’ve already had quite a lot of them come in. This is really where we get to enjoy the creativity of the community and we’ve had quite a lot come in.”

Hosler finds Cake check in to always be great and a little crazy at the same time.

“People are usually juggling a lot of things in their hands and some of the cakes are very big,” Hosler said. “So they need carts to get in here, but it’s exciting. They’re checking in and a lot of the bakers themselves are delivering them and so you know their feeling proud of their work. It’s just a beautiful place to be.”

, 2017 from 6:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. the Carr Center is having the community come in to see the cakes on display and vote for the ‘People’s Choice Award’ and for the first time they’re asking local school’s to participate in the ‘Be True to your School Cake Baker Contest’.

“The whole community can come in, all the cakes should be in place by that time,” Hosler said. “You can see every one of them, because starting they’ll start to go away one by one. We’re hoping that a lot of schools will show up and vote for their own cakes and really move their cake to the top. We have and amazing trophy for the schools this year too.”

The cakes will be auctioned off and 28, 2017 from 8:15 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. For more information go to carrcenter.org and click the Cake Auction tab.