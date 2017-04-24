Carr Center gears up for 31st Annual Cake Auction

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Carr Center is finalizing preparations for their 31st Annual Cake Auction this week.

The well-known auction will begin on Thursday, April 27th and run through Friday, April 28th at the Colony Square Mall. There is still time to register for the auction, but the deadline is quickly approaching.

“We’re in the final days where we’re just taking in the last of people’s registrations for the event,” said Kim Hosler, Executive Director of The Carr Center.

Hosler said they currently have around 340 cakes submitted, but there is still time to register. Cakes must be submitted and in place by 6 p.m. and incentives can be submitted until 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

She invites and encourages the community to come out, check out the cake display and participate in some voting.

“We have a competition, a people’s choice competition, where everybody in the community gets to vote on their favorite cake,” said Hosler. “We’re [also] having a secondary competition, we have about 8 schools that are involved in the ‘Be True to Your School’ cake baker contest.”

The schools will compete with separate judging for a pizza party.

All of the funds raised benefit The Carr Center and their operational costs.

For those who can’t make it to the auction, it will be broadcast live on AM 1240 as well as live streamed on The Carr Center Facebook page and here, on the WHIZ News website.