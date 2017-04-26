CASS-MIND Academy to walk for Autism Awareness Month

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Autism Awareness Month may be coming to an end but one local academy is making sure that the awareness is not.

The CASS-MIND Academy is hosting their 3rd Annual Autism Walk/Run that will feature a fair this year. The fair will serve as an added incentive to not only entertain those who aren’t participating in the race, but to increase autism education.

“It’s just essential that we educate the public, these are just wonderful, incredible, special kids but they do need extra and that’s just fine because what we want to do is produce viable citizens that feed into our community because this is our future now,” said Dr. Cassandra McDonald, CEO and Director of the CASS-Mind Academy.

Another addition this year is the Muskingum Valley Council of Boy Scouts are partnering with the CASS-MIND Academy for the event.

“[In] scouting, you know, our mission is to prepare youth for life and the CASS-MIND Academy is doing exactly that; it’s a natural partnership,” said Ed Mulholland, Executive Director of Muskingum Valley Council of Boy Scouts.

Aside from the event being held on their grounds, Mulholland says many scouts, of all ages, will be there to engage and raise awareness.

“I think the more people know and understand about autism, the better we’ll be able to help the young men and women who suffer from it,” said Mulholland.

However, McDonald said there is one main goal that they hope to achieve with the event: compassion.

“When you see a child that is acting differently have a little compassion they may be autistic and that parent is doing the very best that they can,” said McDonald. “So we want awareness so that you can be supportive to the kids, and parents, in public so they have the freedom to be in public.”

The event is Sunday, April 30th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Boy Scouts of America at 734 Moorehead Avenue. Registration for the race is $20 before hand and $25 the day of the race. The fair is open to the public, and free, but donations are encouraged.

For more information or to register contact (888) 204-4277.