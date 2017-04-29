Cause of mussel die-off along Ohio river still unknown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says water, sediment and tissue samples haven’t helped explain what caused an extensive mussel die-off along a central Ohio river starting last year.

Dozens of dead mussels have surfaced at Big Darby Creek since October. Among the dead mussels are common and federally endangered species.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2oSDtqe ) reports the mass die-off could undue decades of conservation work.

Big Darby Creek is a designated National Scenic River. With one of the most biodiverse populations of freshwater mussels in North America, the river is known as the Great Barrier Reef of Ohio.

Biologists will survey the river in the coming weeks to determine how many mussels have died and how many remain alive.

