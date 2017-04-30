Cedar Point adds metal detectors

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Officials say amusement park visitors can expect a slightly longer wait time to pass through new metal detectors at Cedar Point.

The park’s parent firm, Cedar Fair LP, says it decided to add another level of security at all of its parks to screen for prohibited metal objects.

Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark says the process for passing through metal detectors will go quickly for guests entering the park. Clark recommends guests leave unnecessary items in their cars before entering.

Cedar Point will open with a newly-expanded water park called Cedar Point Shores. The park is working with the LeBron James Family Foundation to host a VIP charity preview for the water park a few days before it opens to the general public.