Central Ohio lawmaker resigns to focus on business, family

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker from central Ohio has resigned, saying she wants to focus on her family and her financial planning business.

Heather Bishoff was elected to the Ohio House in 2012 and was in her third term representing communities east and south of downtown Columbus. The Army Reserve veteran from Blacklick resigned from the Legislature on Monday.

The 43-year-old Bishoff tells The Columbus Dispatch that her family plans to move to the San Diego area to be near her oldest son, a Marine recruit.

In a parting letter, Bishoff says she wishes her colleagues the best in continuing to maintain quality of life for all Ohioans.

The House Democratic Caucus says it expects to have a screening panel choose Bishoff’s replacement in the coming weeks.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Bishoff was in her third term, not second.