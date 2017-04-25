Central Ohio lawmaker resigns to focus on business, family

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker from central Ohio has resigned, saying she wants to focus on her family and her small business, a financial group.

Heather Bishoff was elected to the Ohio House in 2012 and was in her second term representing communities east and south of downtown Columbus. The Army Reserve veteran from Blacklick resigned from the Legislature on Monday.

In a parting letter, Bishoff says she wishes her colleagues the best in continuing to maintain the quality of life for all Ohioans.

The House Democratic Caucus says it expects to have a screening panel choose Bishoff’s replacement in the coming weeks.