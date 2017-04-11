Cespedes hits 3 HRs, Harvey leaves with injury in Mets win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yoenis Cespedes hit three of New York’s seven homers to back Matt Harvey, and the Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 14-4 Tuesday night.

Harvey (2-0) left with tightness in his left hamstring after allowing two runs and five hits and striking out six in 5 2/3 innings.

Phillies starter Clay Buchholz (0-1) also exited because of an injury, a strained right forearm. He gave up six runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Lucas Duda hit two homers and Asdrubal Cabrera and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for New York, which has 46 homers in its last 21 games at Citizens Bank Park.

Cespedes fell down on a wild swing on the first pitch he saw, then hit a three-run homer to straightaway center field off Buchholz in the first inning. He connected to deep left in the fourth off Adam Morgan and drove another one way out to left in the fifth against Morgan.