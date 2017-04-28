Chamber of Commerce spring golf outing May 26th

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce will hold their Spring Golf Outing on Friday, May 26th.

The annual Spring Gold Outing will be held at Vista Golf Course and Chamber President Dana Matz says the outing is a great way to get member businesses out to both network and have some fun together.

“Twice a year we invite our Chamber members to participate in a member golf outing. This year our Spring Golf Outing is at the Vista Golf Course, a member of our Chamber, and we’re really excited about this. It’s a great chance for our members to get together, bring co-workers, bring clients…get out there and golf, network, have fun, and enjoy the weather,” said Matz.

With everyone living fast-paced lives, Matz says the golf outing is a good opportunity to slow things down for their members and help them actually get some business down while out on the course.

“The golf outing kind of slows things down for the folks, so they get to ride in the cart together, maybe see each other before the outing, or at the turn, so to speak. If they need to take care of some business, take care of some business– you know, set up an appointment down the road– more than anything just seeing familiar faces having a good day out on the golf course,” added Matz.

First, second, and third place in the outing will receive cash prizes, in addition to the “skins” game that team’s have the option to participate in.

Lunch will be held prior to the golf at 11AM with a shotgun start at Noon. The cost is $250.00 per team, and there is a 30-team limit. Interested members can register on the Chamber of Commerce website at www.zmchamber.com.