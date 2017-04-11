Chris Christie look-alikes attend Phillies game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies fans might have thought New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had changed his mind about the baseball team.

But it was a dozen radio listeners who wore Christie masks and held up signs taking jabs at the governor during Monday’s home opener against Christie’s favorite team, the New York Mets.

Christie previously had called Phillies fans angry and bitter. He also said Citizens Bank Park wasn’t safe.

Angelo Cataldi of Philadelphia radio station WIP tweeted it was a nice night for the Christies because it was dollar hot dog night.

After the Mets won 4-3, Christie tweeted: “Thanks for the tribute tonight. Hope you enjoyed the game as much as I did! Can’t wait to visit again.”