Cincinnati mayoral race tops Tuesday primaries in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — An all-Democrat mayoral primary Tuesday will cut to two the candidates to lead Ohio’s third-largest city.

No Republicans are running in Cincinnati’s nonpartisan election, with incumbent John Cranley seeking a second term against councilwoman Yvette Simpson and former University of Cincinnati board chairman Rob Richardson.

It’s been a heated race already, with the candidates debating issues such as the city’s streetcar system and gun violence problems. The two primary leaders will face off in the November general election.

Among other primaries Tuesday, Youngstown’s incumbent Democratic mayor faces a primary rematch after a narrow victory in 2013. Columbus voters will narrow the field in three city council races.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is running unopposed, while Cleveland and Toledo have mayoral primaries in September.