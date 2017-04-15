The Community Bank Holds Free Community Shred Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Community Bank in downtown Zanesville held their third annual “Free Community Shred Day” this afternoon.

The event is held in an effort to help protect the community and it’s members from the real threat of fraud and identity theft.

“This is the third year of doing our ‘Shred Day,’ it’s from 9-12 this morning. As you can see in the background we have shredding going on of all everybody’s personal paperwork. To protect our customers and our community by our information not being out there floating around in landfills, and this way it’s being shredded secure, here on the spot. People can actually get out of their cars and watch it if they’d like,” said Cindy Jackson, VP and Office Manager for The Community Bank.

The Community Bank also partnered with Muskingum Iron and Metal this year so anyone with electronics that they want destroyed could have that done in a secure manner as well.

“Just decided to do an electronic recycling day along with their paper shred day. so anybody out there that’s got any type of electronics that they want to get rid of that’s been sitting in their house a long time– cell phones, computers, printers– they’re more than welcome to come out and recycle if here free of charge,” said Brian Ferguson, General Manager at Muskingum Iron and Metal.

The event was held from 9AM-Noon this morning and the bank expected over 300 community members to come through.