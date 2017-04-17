Community Development Committee Looks to Embrace Art District

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Community Development Committee held their monthly meeting at City Hall this afternoon.

One of the issues discussed was a proposed ordinance for increased art in public spaces. Included in the ordinance is the recommendation of of an arts commission that could source investments for the art culture via external grants, private foundations, and other means.

“There should be a development of an arts commission in the city. That is made up of artists, different mediums, that could partner with city government, when necessary, but also works to further arts and culture in the Zanesville area,” said Public Service Director Jay Bennett.

Bennett says that there is one central idea behind this proposed ordinance.

“To display art that would further the brand that we are an arts community, we embrace it, come see it– it changes from time to time. Come on downtown, shop while you’re here, spend your money while you’re here, and buy art and let’s further the economy around the arts both for the community and the artists,” added Bennett.

Some of the areas that could be available for the pubic art include sidewalks, crosswalks, street lamps, and empty walls. The Community Development Committee will meet with a group of artists tomorrow to get their thoughts on the process and how they could add value. Once they feel comfortable with the proposal, the ordinance will be run through City Council.

The next Community Development Committee meeting will be held on Monday, May 15th. The public is welcome to attend.