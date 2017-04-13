ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Community Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for , 2017 and there will be 15,000 eggs to hunt.

North Terrace Church of Christ is holding the egg hunt for children between the ages of two and 11. Volunteer Coordinator for the Community Easter Egg Hunt is Stephanie Hill and she said they’ll have a bounce house, putt putt golf, DJ, and magic show in addition to the egg hunt from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.

“[North Terrace Church of Christ] loves Zanesville and one of our values is ‘one more family strengthened,” Hill said. “So if we can provide fun, safe entertainment for the families in our community to come and you know make memories with their kids we just love to do that.”

According to Hill around 75 volunteers came and filled each egg with candy and they’ll have a few gold eggs that if found will be exchanged with prizes following the hunt.

“It’s always so much fun, we usually get between 1500 and 2000 people here on the campus for that,” Hill said. “So when you do come just please be patient, we’ll have a parking team kind of helping people get situated and it’s just so much fun to watch the kids.”

Set up for the Easter Egg Hunt will start around 8:00 A.M. on , 2017 and tear down will start following the hunt at noon. Hill said they can always use more help. For more information go to the North Terrace Church of Christ website, NTCOC.org