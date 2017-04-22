Community Remembers the Fallen Sgt. Brad Harper

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Community members honored the life of Sgt. Brad Harper this morning by participating in his Annual Memorial Run and Walk event.

Brad’s father, Steve, said the turnout was so good that they had to delay the race 15 minutes to get everyone registered.

“We had about 150 people pre-register. We usually have over 50, between 50 and 75, on race day so we’re expecting over 200 which is great. It’s just a way to keep our son’s memory alive, and not only him, but for men and women who died through all the wars. We just have the opportunity to do this where a lot of people don’t,” said Steve Harper.

Harper, his wife Janet, and his family we’re so appreciative of the support from everyone that showed up to participate in the event, as well as the volunteers and other support staff that helped put the event on. He says they like to see the participation increase every year and hope that it would continue to do so.

Among the participants today were families of those that have served in the military and are familiar with how hard it is not knowing if and when that loved one may return.

“A lot of it’s hard, just like staying at home while they’re away and stuff. I was always raised being strong-hearted and always think positive about it and just always thinking that he would come back and if not then [it was] his choice and he fought for our county,” said Grayson Wasileski, a Zanesville resident and the son of a retired Army veteran.

The money raised from today’s event goes to the Semper Fi Fund which is used to support veteran’s families. They have raised over $130 million since it’s creation 15 years ago.