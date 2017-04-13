Construction for Starlight Campus

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County Board of Development Disabilities Superintendent, John Hill updated the Muskingum County Commissioners on facility updates.

Hill said Muskingum County Starlight needs concrete side walks repaired as well as their asphalt driveways and parking lots need repaired and replaced.

“We’ve been experiencing some issues with our parking lot for two or three years and we wanted to take this opportunity to do a big project to bring our buildings and our facilities up standards we expect,” said Hill.

After Hill reviewed his information the County Commissioners suggested to meet with their prosecuting attorney in regards to the bids.

“We want to make an appointment with the prosecutor’s office, develop those specifications, and go out for bids,” Hill said. “We’d like to see the project start early in June, so it’s completed during summer break.”

According to Hill the construction will cost about $250,000 at the most.