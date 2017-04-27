County Commissioners honor 217 year old farm

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Muskingum County Commissioners honored a local farm that happens to be older than the county itself.

Vandenbark Farm was recognized as a bicentennial farm and the oldest operational farm in Muskingum County. The farm was established 217 years ago around 1800, 4 years before Muskingum County was founded in 1804. Wilber and Betty Rambo are the current owners and say the recognition came as a surprise.

“Well it was a surprise for one thing, I didn’t know anything about it till Sunday, Cyndi goes to Church the same place we do and she mentioned it and it’s just nice that’s all.”

The farm has remained in the family over the years and Rambo explains their inspiration for farming came from their parents.

“Probably my parents and her parents too. I didn’t know her mother but her dad, he didn’t get too excited about anything but that’s just the way he was.”

Rambo hopes the farm will stay in the family for generations to come