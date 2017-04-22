Court sets execution date for Ohio killer of mom, daughter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date in 2020 for a man sentenced to die for beating a mother to death and raping and strangling her 12-year-old daughter.

Death row inmate Stanley Adams was sentenced to die for the 1999 killings of 43-year-old Esther Cook and her daughter Ashley Cook in Warren in northeastern Ohio.

The Supreme Court on Friday scheduled Adams’ execution for April 16, 2020. A jury convicted the 50-year-old inmate of the killings, which he denied committing.

Adams joins more than two dozen other Ohio inmates with upcoming execution dates, including one scheduled next month.

The future of executions in Ohio is up in the air thanks to difficulties finding lethal drugs and ongoing court challenges.