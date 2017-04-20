Crooksville Career and Job Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local high school held a Career and Job Fair for their students to get an idea of what local businesses have to offer.

Crooksville High School’s Gear Up program provided by Muskingum County Community Foundation invited businesses to come and talk to their students about what they do, what’s involved in getting a career in their field, and currant opportunities for internships, summer jobs, and even job shadowing.

“I’m glad I’m here, because I’d like to see what’s in my future,” Freshman Kyler Bryan said. “I want to go to college and have a good college degree and go to a career, like broadcasting and be a broadcaster for a major company or anything I can get. So I can have a good life and raise my family.”

Muskingum County Community Foundation’s Director of Educational Services, Heather Sands said it’s one thing to learn about a job online, but it’s another to go and personally talk with the employees and reach out about possible summer jobs.

“We’re going to try and have it twice a year so we did one in the fall and we’ve expanded it this spring,” Sands said. “So this fall we’re going to do it again and if anyone is interested in coming into the schools and sharing their profession we regularly have career speakers into the school to just share their information.”

According to Sands M.C.C.F. host’s the Gear Up Grant at Crooksville School District for seven years and they’re now in their third year. This means they’ve expanded their college access programs into Perry and Morgan Counties.

“Crooksville student’s have an opportunity to go on college visits, learn about different careers, and help them prepare for life beyond high school,” Sands said. “The exciting part is that students that attend Crooksville High School and graduate, they receive a Gear Up Grant.”

So everyone is given a Gear Up Scholarship for college because they participated in events like the Career and Job Fair while attending Crooksville High School.

If interested in talking to local students about job opportunities go to the Muskingum County Community Foundation’s website, mccf.org.