Cubs activate Duensing, Edwards Jr. goes on bereavement list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs activated left-handed pitcher Brian Duensing off of the 10-day disabled list and placed right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. on the bereavement list Friday.

Duensing, 34, experienced lower back tightness during spring training and made two rehab outings for Triple-A Iowa, throwing three scoreless innings.

Duensing, who is available to pitch Friday, is 42-37 with a 4.13 ERA in 368 appearances over eight major league seasons with the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles.

Edwards Jr. had yet to allow a run in 4 1-3 innings this season, allowing just one hit while striking out four. He had a 3.75 ERA in 36 games for Chicago last season.

